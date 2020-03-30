Break the Chain Kennel Kru builds kennels, keep dogs untethered

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Break the Chain Kennel Kru is celebrating four years serving the pet community, and that coincides with their 101st kennel build.

The lucky dog is Domino, and she and her family are getting much more than a place to stretch her legs.

"There will be a tarp put over the top, and then new igloo, straw, cedar... she has a new collar with pet ID tag donated by All Pets Considered, new leash," says BTCKK founder, Sylvia Mayon. In fact, many of the supplies were donated or sponsored by local businesses, the rest came from donations in the community.

"We have a lady who did a birthday fundraiser for Break the Chain, and the funds she raised are going to go for training sessions for Domino, to help the family make that easy transition of being able to bring her inside."

Domino isn’t a special case. Every dog this group helps also must be spayed or neutered, then if the need is there, gets vetted and supplied many of the same comforts as Domino. Volunteers also come by regularly to drop-off fresh straw and food, if necessary.

If you are interested in helping BTCKK or you’re seeking help getting your dog off its chain, you can contact them at www.btckennelkru.org.