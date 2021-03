This time of year, families with kids may be considering adding a baby bunny to the family.

We spoke to a family that was surprised with an entire litter of bunnies and spoke to them about their experience as first-time baby bunny caregivers.

That’s today’s Project Pet.

If you are interested in adopting a bunny, here are some rescues that may have bunnies available for adoption:

Red Dog Farm

APS of Durham

Rescue Ranch