Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It started with a pair of rabbits, but you know how rabbits are…

"There's 23 to choose from. Take your pick," says Lauren Riehle of Red Dog Farm.

Though their former owner loved her rabbits very much, not having them spayed and neutered produced more than she could care for. She surrendered the 23 bunnies, and at least two of them are pregnant.

They will be available for adoption, but before you adopt a bunny, there are some things to know.

That’s today’s Project Pet.