Pet of the Week Chester is a ‘sweet fella who has a lot of love to give’

Meet Chester! He is available for adoption again, by no fault of his own. Chester is a 2-year-old, 58-pound pit bull mix. Chester is a very sweet fella who has a lot of love to give. He is a very quick learner and is excelling at learning his basic commands. Chester will be neutered, he is heartworm negative and up to date on vaccines. He has also been microchipped. His adoption fee has been sponsored in full! If you are interested, please fill out an application, and Randolph County Animal Services will contact you if you are approved! Due to COVID-19, the shelter is available by appointment only! 

