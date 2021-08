HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Right now children 12 and older are eligible to get the Pfizer shot.

Many families are wondering how to best protect younger children, especially babies and newborns whose immune systems aren’t strong yet.

Doctor Anna Miller-Fitzwater, an Assistant Professor of Pediatrics at Brenner’s Children’s Hospital, joins us on this week’s House Call to answer some questions parents may have.