This time of year, a lot of families consider getting a puppy or kitten over the holidays.

However, November is Adopt A Senior Pet Month, and there are lots of advantages to adopting an older pet.

“If you want a lap cat, adopt an adult cat. If you want a dog that’s going to be obedient, that’s going to get along with other dogs, adopt an adult dog,” said Sharon Gray, the president and founder of Animal Rescue and Foster Program.



In other words, their personalities are well established, making it easy to find a good match for your family.



They’ve also settled down, and that’s a big plus if you’re long on love but short on time and patience. No need to potty train, and many older pets are already spayed or neutered.

For more information about adopting a senior pet or to see the animals that are available for adoption (both young and old), visit www.arfpnc.com.

Latest headlines from FOX8