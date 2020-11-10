North Carolina company rolls out cutting edge coronavirus and flu test

Over the next few months, doctors are going to face a difficult challenge. They have warned about something called the “twin-demic” – a combination of flu season and the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, they’ve got one more tool to help them with a difficult diagnosis. It’s a cutting-edge test from Mako Medical, and it’s Made in North Carolina.

To find out more about the company and the test, go to makomedical.com.

