North Carolina company helps give the ‘Dean Dome’ in Chapel Hill a new look with high tech fabric seats

Morning Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WGHP) — A local company is helping the “Dean Dome” in Chapel Hill get a facelift, but in an unconventional way.

Culp Inc is using its “LiveSmart” high tech performance fabric to re-cover seats at the “Dean Dome” in Chapel Hill (or the Smith Center, whichever you want to call it).

But the cool thing is, they donated the fabric and paid to have the work done all in honor of the president of the company’s Dad, who was a big Carolina fan.

Anytime you watch a UNC basketball game, you’re guaranteed to see a lot of action on the court. But there’s something else you’ll want to see in the stands.

Brad Jones has a closer look at a big change to the seats at the Dean Dome, and it’s Made in North Carolina.

To find out more about Culp and their LiveSmart fabric, check out their website. You’ll find a long list of brands that are using this performance fabric on furniture designed for the home or office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter