North Carolina company helps give the ‘Dean Dome’ in Chapel Hill a new look with high tech fabric seats

(WGHP) — A local company is helping the “Dean Dome” in Chapel Hill get a facelift, but in an unconventional way.

Culp Inc is using its “LiveSmart” high tech performance fabric to re-cover seats at the “Dean Dome” in Chapel Hill (or the Smith Center, whichever you want to call it).

But the cool thing is, they donated the fabric and paid to have the work done all in honor of the president of the company’s Dad, who was a big Carolina fan.

