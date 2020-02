Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Now's the time for high school students to consider taking advanced placement exams.

Next school year, millions across the country will take A.P. classes in the fall.

In this morning’s Mommy Matters, we talk about why parents should encourage their high schoolers to take an A.P. course.

Joining us is Terry Redican, the vice president of A.P. program delivery at the College Board.