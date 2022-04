(WGHP) — When you were little did you ever think about running away?

Maybe you packed up some things and hid in the backyard… eventually you forgot why you even left, and went back home.

But actually running away is a serious problem. According to the National Runaway Switchboard, one in seven kids between the ages of 10 and 18 will run away at some point.

A counselor has tips for how to handle it if your child runs away.