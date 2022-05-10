(WGHP) — For parents, it’s time to start thinking about summer camp.

GTCC’s Titan Tech Summer Sessions could show your teens all about possible career paths.

GTCC will present the Titan Tech summer sessions June 13-17, camps that will include options from cooking to photography to cyber investigation and much more. The sessions are structured to be fun, hands-on experiences that allow teens to explore potential careers in an exciting manner using the latest technology.

CULINARY CURIOUS is a fun, fast-paced experience of working in a top restaurant-styled kitchen. Award-winning faculty will teach the fundamentals of cooking, baking and a variety of awesome techniques to create delicious dishes with flair.

DESTINATION DELICIOUS is a session centered around teaching the fast-paced world of food truck cooking, utilizing the GTCC Green Machine food truck and mobile cooking laboratory.

THE SCRUB LIFE is a week-long dive into health care careers and their critical importance to our survival. Participants will follow a realistic traumatic event from start to finish, from accident scene emergency treatment to emergency room care, surgery, recovery, rehab and aftercare.

DIGITAL ART AND DESIGN is an opportunity to see the design world from the inside out, creating logos, graphics and illustrations that inspire and how they are brought together to inspire people.

CYBER TITANS WORKSHOP is an exploration of the foundations of cybercrime and digital forensics using industry-standard forensic tools, hands-on investigation of mobile phones and tools of hacking basics.

IRON MAN’S FAB LAB offers the perfect fit for a student who loves hands-on work and is interested in welding. Students will use electrical plasma welding and perform manual robotic welding while learning basic welding safety, MIG welding and robotic welding programming fundamentals.

“PHANTASTIC” PHOTOS AND VIRALICIOUS VIDEO 101 teaches students the latest in professional photography and videography techniques to produce amazing images and attention-grabbing videos.

LET’S MAKE A RECORD gives an inclusive behind-the-scenes look at audio production during the creation, recording, modifying and mastering music in the studio.

The Titan Tech Summer Camps run from June 13 through the 17. The deadline to sign up is June 9, and spots do fill up quickly. You can call (336) 334-4822 ext. 50611 to learn more or register. You can also visit them on their website.