Viral video of boy’s self-affirming mantra leads to inspirational new book

A viral video inspired a lot of parents around the world, and the family now has a book about it.
That video of affirmation featuring Ayaan Diop was posted last year of him walking to school repeating “I am smart, I am blessed, I can do anything!”
We’re talking to the book’s co-author and Diop’s aunt, Zulekha Holder-Young.
