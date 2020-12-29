Viral video of boy’s self-affirming mantra leads to inspirational new book

Mommy Matters

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A viral video inspired a lot of parents around the world, and the family now has a book about it.

That video of affirmation featuring Ayaan Diop was posted last year of him walking to school repeating “I am smart, I am blessed, I can do anything!”

We’re talking to the book’s co-author and Diop’s aunt, Zulekha Holder-Young.

Latest headlines from FOX8

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter