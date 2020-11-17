Tips to encourage kindness in your children

Being kind goes a long way.
Nowadays, it’s as important as ever to treat each other in a caring way, and it starts with our children.
Researchers from Harvard University found that more than 90% of parents want their children to be caring.
In today’s Mommy Matters, we talk about the common pitfalls in reaching that goal and how to encourage empathy.
