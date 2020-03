Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For many working parents, the coronavirus is putting them into some uncharted territory: working from home while the kids are off from school.

We've given you advice on what to do when you're stuck inside during snow days, but now you're at home for the long haul and your snow day activities may be exhausted by tomorrow.

Kids can be demanding. On top of that, you need to focus on work. The two don't always mix.

Here are our tips to help you stay on task and keep your kids occupied.