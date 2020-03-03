Tips for parents to help their kids curb screen time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You can't go anywhere without seeing people on their cellphones.

We're all guilty of being too attached to our smart devices, and if you have children, especially teenagers, then you see how much they rely on the cellphone.

It's hard to pry the phone away from them so they can enjoy family time or get their homework done, but parents can set boundaries for phone use.

Your rules probably won't be the kind of thing your child enjoys, but guidelines can help integrate them back into family life instead of the digital life they seem unable to break away from.

In this week's Mommy Matters, we talk about how to draw the line.