Stock image of a dad and two kids. (Getty Images)

From working from home to homeschooling, the coronavirus has put a lot more on parents' shoulders.

We're all anxious and in this morning's Mommy Matters, we have some ways to cope.

First, give yourself some slack. Now is not the time to try to win "Parent of the Year."

Psychiatrists say it's okay to give yourself permission to cut corners so you can get through these unusual circumstances.

