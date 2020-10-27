Tips for parents as Halloween approaches amid coronavirus restrictions

Just four days from now, the country will be celebrating Halloween for the first time under pandemic restrictions.

As we get closer, parents will have to prepare their kids for how to adjust to celebration expectations.

First, now’s the time to explain how Halloween might be different this year. Don’t wait until Thursday or Friday to talk to your children.

We talk about this and more in this week’s Mommy Matters.

