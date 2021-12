(WGHP) — Every year…you promise yourself that you’ll be ready for Christmas.

This is the year you’ll get the shopping done and the presents wrapped. The house will be clean and you’ll even have time for quality time with the kids.

But then…Christmas appears and it’s like the house exploded!

Christmas morning chaos!

That morning is only 11 days away…in today’s Mommy Matters…we’re talking about slightly more realistic ways you can prepare for Christmas now to avoid a Christmas meltdown.