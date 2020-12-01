After Black Friday and Cyber Monday comes Giving Tuesday, a day meant to help the organizations that help the community all year round.
Teaching our children the spirit of giving can help them appreciate what they have and have a greater respect for others.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- Mystery monolith vanishes in Romania: alien action or local prank?
- Tenants relying on credit to pay rent, anticipated eviction surge looms
- Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page returns to work after testing positive for COVID-19
- Teaching your kids about kindness could begin with Giving Tuesday
- Meet Perkins, FOX8’s Pet of the Week