HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — January 10 is National Cut Your Energy Costs Day.

That means it’s a good time to teach your whole family about ways to save energy and save money. There are ways to teach children how to conserve energy.

  • Take a shower instead of bath. Showers use significantly less water than baths.
  • Limit electronic usage.
  • Turn everything off when you aren’t in the room
  • Adjust your thermostat, especially if you won’t be home for an extended time
  • Plant a tree.
  • Use both side of a piece of paper
  • Take a reusable water bottle to school
  • Teach kids about recycling
  • Use EnergyStar-rated bulbs, and show kids how to change them
  • Carpool

These are just a few simple things you can talk with your children about in order to make them more conscious of conserving energy.