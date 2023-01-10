HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — January 10 is National Cut Your Energy Costs Day.
That means it’s a good time to teach your whole family about ways to save energy and save money. There are ways to teach children how to conserve energy.
- Take a shower instead of bath. Showers use significantly less water than baths.
- Limit electronic usage.
- Turn everything off when you aren’t in the room
- Adjust your thermostat, especially if you won’t be home for an extended time
- Plant a tree.
- Use both side of a piece of paper
- Take a reusable water bottle to school
- Teach kids about recycling
- Use EnergyStar-rated bulbs, and show kids how to change them
- Carpool
These are just a few simple things you can talk with your children about in order to make them more conscious of conserving energy.