HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — January 10 is National Cut Your Energy Costs Day.

That means it’s a good time to teach your whole family about ways to save energy and save money. There are ways to teach children how to conserve energy.

Take a shower instead of bath. Showers use significantly less water than baths.

Limit electronic usage.

Turn everything off when you aren’t in the room

Adjust your thermostat, especially if you won’t be home for an extended time

Plant a tree.

Use both side of a piece of paper

Take a reusable water bottle to school

Teach kids about recycling

Use EnergyStar-rated bulbs, and show kids how to change them

Carpool

These are just a few simple things you can talk with your children about in order to make them more conscious of conserving energy.