(WHGP) — Want to get the most out of a plant-based diet?

The Dairy Alliance has some ideas to enhance vegetarian offerings.

Blueberry Flax Overnight Oats

Try this wholesome and filling cup of overnight oats with blueberries, creamy vanilla yogurt and touch of spice. Adding flax meal to oats gives you additional fiber and omega-3 essential fatty acids.

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 10 minutes

Servings: 1

Ingredients

1 ⁄ 2 cup milk

⁄ cup milk 1 ⁄ 2 cup old-fashioned rolled oats

⁄ cup old-fashioned rolled oats 1 ⁄ 3 cup vanilla Greek yogurt

⁄ cup vanilla Greek yogurt 1 ⁄ 4 cup chopped almonds

⁄ cup chopped almonds 1 tablespoon flax meal

1 ⁄ 8 teaspoon ground cardamom

⁄ teaspoon ground cardamom 1 ⁄ 2 cup blueberries

⁄ cup blueberries 1 tablespoon honey

Instructions

In a small bowl or 12-ounce jar, combine the first 6 ingredients (milk through cardamom), reserving 1 tablespoon of the chopped almonds for topping, and stir until well combined. Top with blueberries and chopped almonds. Cover and refrigerate overnight or at least 6 hours. Drizzle with honey just before serving.

Red, White & Bleu Spinach Salad

This refreshing summer salad is perfect for picnics and light lunches. Spinach, apples and bleu cheese provide much-needed vitamins and minerals, and the vibrant colors will lighten any table.

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 45 minutes

Total Time: 55 minutes

Servings: 4

Ingredients

1 (15-ounce) can of chickpeas rinsed and drained well (garbanzo beans)

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 ⁄ 4 cup olive oil

⁄ cup olive oil 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 ⁄ 4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

⁄ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 1 (10-ounce) package fresh baby spinach, thoroughly washed

1 Red Delicious apple, thinly sliced

1 cup sliced white button mushrooms

3 ounces crumbled bleu cheese

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350˚. Toss chickpeas with 2 teaspoons oil; spread in a single layer on a baking sheet lined with parchment or sprayed with cooking spray. Bake at 350˚ for 25 to 30 minutes or until browned and toasted. Cool in pan on a wire rack 20 minutes. Whisk together 1/4 cup olive oil, vinegar and next three ingredients (through black pepper) until well blended. Layer spinach and remaining ingredients in a bowl; top with roasted chickpeas. Drizzle with vinaigrette and toss to coat.

Strawberry Cheesecake Parfaits

This easy, no-bake snack offers an appetite-satisfying dose of protein in a creamy dessert package. Let the kids help assemble it and switch out berries with their other favorite fruits. Only need one serving? It’s easy to scale this recipe up or down.

Prep Time: 30 minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes

Servings: 4

Ingredients

1 cup ricotta cheese

1 cup Greek yogurt

4 teaspoons sugar

1 ⁄ 8 teaspoon vanilla

⁄ teaspoon vanilla 4 cups chopped strawberries

2 graham cracker sheets, coarsely crushed

Instructions

Combine ricotta and next 3 ingredients until well blended. To assemble parfaits, place 1/3 cup berries into each of four parfait glasses. Top each with 1/4 cup of ricotta mixture. Repeat layers, beginning and ending with berries. Sprinkle each parfait with 2 tablespoons of graham cracker pieces.