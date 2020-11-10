Survey finds parents only 24 minutes more a day with their kids than with their smartphones

Taking care of family is important, and technology helps us do that.
But are we spending too much time in the digital world?
A survey revealed that parents spend only 24 minutes more with their kids each day than they do with their smartphones. 62% of those parents surveyed admitted to spending too much time on their phones while they were with their children.
