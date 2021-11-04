Sipping smarter can help during a time of year when it’s hard to eat smart!

(WGHP) — As we enter the busy holiday season, full of decadent drinks and dishes, it’s good to take inventory of what we’re eating and drinking.

On Mommy Matters, Dietitian Callie Yakubisin talks about sipping smarter this holiday season to support wellness, and has a tasty recipe to try!

This Kefir Pumpkin Pie Smoothie is a quick, tasty way to get a big dose of probiotics.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup plain kefir
  • 1 cup unsweetened pumpkin puree
  • 34 cup ice cubes
  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup or honey
  • 1 tablespoon almond or cashew butter
  • 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

Instructions

  1. Combine all ingredients in a blender. Blend until smooth.

