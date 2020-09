When kids aren’t behaving as they should, parents may decide its time for a little timeout

That gives the child — and the parents — a chance to take a breather.

Timeouts are a popular strategy when adults need a way to discipline or redirect their child, but a lot of parents may be making mistakes when puting the strategy into practice.

Researchers at Oregon Health and Science University say 85% of parents are making mistakes. We discuss what those mistakes are in today’s Mommy Matters.