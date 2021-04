Today is Make Lunch Count day!

Making time for a healthy lunch can pay off both mentally and physically.

For kids, lunch is even more important because this is when they get their vitamins and nutrients for the day.

According to ChoiceUSA.net, school lunch makes up one third to one half of a child’s nutritional intake for an entire day.

So whether it’s packing their lunch at home or making good choices in the cafeteria, a health lunch is essential for helping children succeed in school.