Learn about the ABCs of Healthy Habits before the back-to-school frenzy kicks in

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The back-to-school frenzy has begun. Parents are buying pencils, calculators and fresh notebooks to help ensure their kids have a successful school year.

But the easiest way to move your student to the head of the class is with healthier eating habits. Callie Yakubisin of The Dairy Alliance talks to us about the ABCs of Healthy Habits, and shares a great recipe for you to try out with your kids.

Instructions

Melt butter in a large shallow straight-sided oven-safe pan, such as cast iron 3.5 or 4-quart braiser.

Add onion and cook just until soft. Add garlic and stir until combined. Stir rice into the pot and sauté for one minute.

Gradually stir in 2 cups milk, followed by chicken broth.

Bring up to a low simmer, stir and cover with lid, stirring occasionally to ensure it doesn’t stick or boil over, about 15 minutes, adding additional 1/2 cup of milk if needed.

Once rice mixture is cooked, stir in shredded chicken, broccoli florets and seasoning until well combined.

Add in half of the cheese and stir until melted.

Remove from heat and top with remaining cheese.

Place pan in oven and broil for about 5 minutes or until cheese is bubbly and melted. Serve immediately.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons butter

1 small onion, diced

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 cup long-grain rice

2 1 ⁄ 2 cups milk

⁄ cups milk 1 cup chicken broth

1 ⁄ 2 teaspoon salt

⁄ teaspoon salt 1 ⁄ 4 teaspoon pepper

⁄ teaspoon pepper 1 ⁄ 4 teaspoon smoked paprika

⁄ teaspoon smoked paprika 2 cups shredded chicken, cooked

2 cups broccoli florets

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided