(WGHP) — May is National Lyme Disease Awareness Month.

Lyme Disease is an illness caused by bacteria from the bite of the deer tick, if the tick is attached longer than 36 hours.

If Lyme Disease is left untreated it can cause heart problems and chronic pain.

Deer ticks can be identified by their black legs. The first sign or symptom of Lyme Disease is often a swollen red or purplish circular rash spreading from where the tick was attached.