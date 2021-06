GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — June 1 is the Global Day of Parents. It’s a day to celebrate the positive impact parents can have on their children’s development. While no parent is perfect, there are a few things to consider in order to be an effective role model for your children.

Honesty, reliability, and healthy lifestyle choices are all things you can do to positively impact your children’s lives.

But more than anything: keep it simple, and keep it real.