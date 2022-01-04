It’s National Trivia Day! Celebrate obscure facts by playing trivia games with your kids

(WGHP) — Here’s a question for you!

What holiday celebrates little known facts?

Why, it’s National Trivia Day! Which happens to be today!

Trivia is one of our favorite games. There are board games, apps, TV shows…we really can’t get enough of being smugly sure we know what Benjamin Franklin’s favorite color is.

Turns out, trivia is a great game to play with your kids! It’s a good way for them to learn and have fun, so we have some tips for playing trivia games with your children on this week’s Mommy Matters.