It’s National Ice Cream Month; we have fun ways to enjoy, plus a healthy spin on a classic treat

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — We all scream for ice cream, right?

We might also scream over the calorie count, too.

The Dairy Alliance has a few tips and tricks for amping up the healthy factor when it comes to enjoying frozen summer treats and a few recipes for you to try as well! They’ve got a fun and easy cottage cheese and fruit ice cream recipe for you to try!

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups frozen fruit such as berries or mango chunks (frozen fruit is frozen at its peak of freshness and preserves the fruit’s natural nutrients)

1/2 cup frozen banana (about 1 small banana), diced

1 cup cottage cheese (fat level of choice)

1 tablespoons honey

2-3 leaves fresh basil or mint (optional)

Instructions

Combine frozen fruit in a food processor or high-speed blender and process until the mixture resembles a thick puree.

Add the cottage cheese, honey and herbs (if using) and continue to puree until the mixture is thick and smooth.

For soft-serve-style ice cream, serve immediately with an additional sprig of fresh herbs, if desired. Alternately, the ice cream can be frozen into a loaf pan for hard-scoop ice cream or frozen into molds for popsicles. (To get a scoopable consistency, you can let the ice cream sit in the fridge for an hour or two after you’ve frozen it.)

If you’re feeling something a little more traditional — they’ve got an awesome Birthday Cake Batter ice cream, which is a fun twist on classic ice cream by adding sprinkles and crumbled-up cupcakes!

Finally, we have the Chocolate Brownie Lovers recipe that incorporates chunks of real brownies.

These are both simple, condensed milk-based ice cream recipes that you can just combine and freeze, no churning necessary! Obviously ice cream can feature any number of fun mix-ins — cookie hunks, edible cookie dough, or swirls of caramel — but if you want to keep it a little healthier, fruit is a great add-in as well.