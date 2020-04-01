How to safely keep grandchildren connected with grandparents during the coronavirus pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With what we know about the coronavirus, it's been reassuring to learnt hat if a child gets sick, they tend to experience only very mild symptoms.

However, COVID-19 poses the greatest risk to older adults, so is it safe for kids to spend time with their grandparents?

Doctor say the short answer is -- no.

But in some families that isn't practical. According to AARP, in 2018, about 10% of all grandparents in the U.S. reported living int he same house as their grandchildren. 5% of those say they were the primary caretaker.

Here are some precautions that can help keep older adults safe while still keeping up that important family relationship.