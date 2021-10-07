How to make it through Halloween without a sugar nightmare

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Halloween can be a frightful time. That’s the hope, at least!

But it doesn’t need to be a sugar nightmare for your kids!

Laura Buxenbaum with The Dairy Alliance has tips and tricks to make it through the spookiest time of the year as well as a few great recipes to refuel with!

Ingredients

2 ⁄ 3 cup milk

⁄ cup milk 1 ⁄ 2 cup old-fashioned rolled oats

⁄ cup old-fashioned rolled oats 1 ⁄ 2 cup diced apple

⁄ cup diced apple 1 ⁄ 4 cup chopped pecans

⁄ cup chopped pecans 1 ⁄ 4 teaspoon cinnamon

⁄ teaspoon cinnamon 1 ⁄ 8 teaspoon nutmeg

⁄ teaspoon nutmeg 1 tablespoon maple syrup or honey

Pinch of salt

Instructions

In small bowl or 12-ounce jar, combine all ingredients. Stir until well combined. Cover and refrigerate overnight or at least 6 hours.

Ingredients

1 cup Greek yogurt

1 ⁄ 2 cup fresh spinach leaves

⁄ cup fresh spinach leaves 1 ⁄ 4 cup fresh parsley

⁄ cup fresh parsley 1 ⁄ 2 cup apples, peeled and chopped

⁄ cup apples, peeled and chopped 1 ⁄ 4 cup fresh lemon juice

⁄ cup fresh lemon juice 1 ⁄ 2 teaspoon ground ginger

⁄ teaspoon ground ginger 1 cup ice cubes

Instructions

Peel and dice apple. Destem parsley leaves if desired. Combine all ingredients, except ice, in blender. Blend until smooth. Add ice and blend again until smooth and frothy. Serve in a chilled glass immediately.