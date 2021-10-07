How to make it through Halloween without a sugar nightmare

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Halloween can be a frightful time. That’s the hope, at least!
But it doesn’t need to be a sugar nightmare for your kids!
Laura Buxenbaum with The Dairy Alliance has tips and tricks to make it through the spookiest time of the year as well as a few great recipes to refuel with!
Apple Pie Overnight Oats
Ingredients
- 2⁄3 cup milk
- 1⁄2 cup old-fashioned rolled oats
- 1⁄2 cup diced apple
- 1⁄4 cup chopped pecans
- 1⁄4 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1⁄8 teaspoon nutmeg
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup or honey
- Pinch of salt
Instructions
- In small bowl or 12-ounce jar, combine all ingredients.
- Stir until well combined.
- Cover and refrigerate overnight or at least 6 hours.
Frankenstein Smoothie
Ingredients
- 1 cup Greek yogurt
- 1⁄2 cup fresh spinach leaves
- 1⁄4 cup fresh parsley
- 1⁄2 cup apples, peeled and chopped
- 1⁄4 cup fresh lemon juice
- 1⁄2 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1 cup ice cubes
Instructions
- Peel and dice apple.
- Destem parsley leaves if desired.
- Combine all ingredients, except ice, in blender. Blend until smooth.
- Add ice and blend again until smooth and frothy.
- Serve in a chilled glass immediately.