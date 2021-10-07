How to make it through Halloween without a sugar nightmare

Mommy Matters

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Halloween can be a frightful time. That’s the hope, at least!

But it doesn’t need to be a sugar nightmare for your kids!

Laura Buxenbaum with The Dairy Alliance has tips and tricks to make it through the spookiest time of the year as well as a few great recipes to refuel with!

Apple Pie Overnight Oats

Ingredients
  • 23 cup milk
  • 12 cup old-fashioned rolled oats
  • 12 cup diced apple
  • 14 cup chopped pecans
  • 14 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 18 teaspoon nutmeg
  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup or honey
  • Pinch of salt
Instructions
  1. In small bowl or 12-ounce jar, combine all ingredients.
  2. Stir until well combined.
  3. Cover and refrigerate overnight or at least 6 hours.

Frankenstein Smoothie

Ingredients
  • 1 cup Greek yogurt
  • 12 cup fresh spinach leaves
  • 14 cup fresh parsley
  • 12 cup apples, peeled and chopped
  • 14 cup fresh lemon juice
  • 12 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1 cup ice cubes
Instructions
  1. Peel and dice apple.
  2. Destem parsley leaves if desired.
  3. Combine all ingredients, except ice, in blender. Blend until smooth.
  4. Add ice and blend again until smooth and frothy.
  5. Serve in a chilled glass immediately.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter