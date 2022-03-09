How to help your children resist bias

(WGHP) — March is Women’s History Month.

This week, we celebrated International Women’s Day, and the theme this year was “Break the Bias,” marking a day to encourage a world free of bias and discrimination.

Teaching young children to resist bias can be tough. Even if you set a good example, your child will be exposed to other influences, and not all of them are good.

Here are some things you can do.

Expose kids to positive images of others

Showing children books or movies or shows that don’t fall into racial stereotypes, or show men and women in non-traditional roles can expand their understanding.

The more children are exposed to people different than them living normal lives, such as shows with disabled characters who do things that kids do, too, the more that they’ll be accepting of it in their life as they grow up.

Let your kids develop ‘cross-group’ friendships

Allowing your kids to have friends who are culturally, ethnically or racially different, have disabilities or have a different kind of family structure will help them develop understanding and empathy in the long term. Never discourage your child from making a new friend.

Trying to explain how their new friend is both the same as them and different will encourage their empathy and their curiosity.

Listen and answer

Children will have questions about themselves, about others, and parents have to rise to the occasion and answer, even if it’s uncomfortable.

Don’t ignore their questions or change the subject, and avoid making a child feel bad for being curious and asking.

The world will change

As children learn about the world, about the different experiences of different people, whether its people of color, the LGBTQ+ community, disabled folks or people of different cultures, they may feel like the world isn’t fair.

Let them know that unjust things can be changed.

Encouraging children to challenge biases and involving them in taking action on issues that impact their lives is the first step.