How to help anxious kids learn to love the holiday season

The holiday season is a time of joy and wonderment for children of all ages.
But for some Christmas can make some kids feel anxious.
This doesn’t have to be a difficult time of year for them, so here are some ways parents can ease any worries children may feel.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- Secret Santa pays off $50,000 in layaway balances at Walmart Supercenter
- Biden to pick Pete Buttigieg as transportation chief, AP sources say
- ‘The Christmas holidays could be even worse’: Gov. Roy Cooper, health secretary ask North Carolinians not to travel for the holidays, get tested before any gatherings
- Over-the-counter home test for COVID-19 gets US green light
- Dr. Christopher Ohl becomes first in Triad to receive coronavirus vaccine at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center