(WGHP) — Children and parents will always have disagreements.

This doesn’t stop when your children are adults, but the way arguments are settled can be very different. It can be easy to forget your children are adults when you’re in the heat of the moment.

Counselor Valerie Jones spoke with FOX8 about how parents can handle conflicts with their adult children in a healthy, productive way.

Respect your child

Whether your child is 20 or 40, you need to remember to treat them as an adult. They’ll always be your son or daughter, but reverting back to treating them as though they’re 14 and are beholden to your parental authority is the quickest way for a disagreement to escalate and get out of hand.

You have to apply the same boundaries, respect and expectations to your child that you would any other adult. That means not speaking to them in a way that you wouldn’t speak to anyone else, but it also means not allowing them to speak to you in a way you wouldn’t accept from someone else, either.

Many disagreements can be solved by accepting that your child is a unique individual that lives their life the way they want to and that there will always be differences between your generation and theirs. Respecting that about them will create a healthy dialogue between you.

Listen without interruption

Be an active listener. Don’t interrupt, but acknowledge that you hear their perspective before you give your own.

Avoid correcting or scolding them when they share their thoughts. This ties back into the first point: even if they’re your son or daughter, they are still an adult. If you wouldn’t scold or correct someone you weren’t related to for saying the same thing, you should avoid doing that to your child.

Don’t be afraid to be humble. You don’t need to seem like an infallible authority figure to your adult kids. You can listen, learn and engage with them just like they can with you.

Communicate with compassion

Show your appreciation for being able to communicate in an open, healthy way. Always try to end any conversation with a positive perspective. If your child is comfortable disagreeing with you in a respectful way, then you’ve done something right in their raising, and that can be a positive feeling to hold onto, even if you aren’t in agreement all the time.

If your child is in the wrong, be graceful when accepting their apology. Treat them like any other adult you respect. Don’t gloat or scoff or “I told you so” your way out of your child’s life. Accept their apology and move on to more positive things.

If you’re in the wrong, apologize sincerely. Don’t undercut it or make excuses for yourself. You’re not infallible, and neither is your child. In disagreements, you could end up being in the wrong. It’s better to accept it and show your child you understand, rather than falling back into the defensive position of acting as though being a parent means you’re never wrong.

Ultimately, disagreeing with your adult children isn’t all that much different from disagreeing with anyone else. It may feel different, and your gut reaction may be to act differently with your kids than you may a coworker or friend, but respect their individuality and autonomy as adults by approaching them with respect and decency and you’ll have a positive relationship for years to come.