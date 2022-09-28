(WGHP) — Fall has a lot to offer and the High Point Museum is making sure you make the most of it with a month full of fun, family events.

Tamara Vaughan, of the museum, joined us to talk about all the exciting things happening at the High Point Museum this fall.

Pumpkin Decorating

Saturday, Oct. 15

10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

High Point Museum

1859 E. Lexington Ave.

Ghost Stories in the Park

Saturday, Oct. 15

6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

High Point Museum

1859 E. Lexington Ave.

The Story of BBQ in NC

Sept. 16 to Nov. 19

High Point Museum

1859 E. Lexington Ave.

High Point Police Department History and Headquarters Tour

Wednesday, Oct. 19

10 a.m.

High Point Museum

1859 E. Lexington Ave.

Dia de los Muertos

Saturday, Oct. 29

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

High Point Museum

1859 E. Lexington Ave.

For more information, visit the High Point Museum website.