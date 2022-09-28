(WGHP) — Fall has a lot to offer and the High Point Museum is making sure you make the most of it with a month full of fun, family events.
Tamara Vaughan, of the museum, joined us to talk about all the exciting things happening at the High Point Museum this fall.
Pumpkin Decorating
Saturday, Oct. 15
10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
High Point Museum
1859 E. Lexington Ave.
Ghost Stories in the Park
Saturday, Oct. 15
6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
High Point Museum
1859 E. Lexington Ave.
The Story of BBQ in NC
Sept. 16 to Nov. 19
High Point Museum
1859 E. Lexington Ave.
High Point Police Department History and Headquarters Tour
Wednesday, Oct. 19
10 a.m.
High Point Museum
1859 E. Lexington Ave.
Dia de los Muertos
Saturday, Oct. 29
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
High Point Museum
1859 E. Lexington Ave.
For more information, visit the High Point Museum website.