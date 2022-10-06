(WGHP) — For many families, back to school also means back to sports.
Many student-athletes show up to practice dehydrated and undernourished, despite how important proper nutrition is.
Registered Dietitian Callie Yakubisin has tips to keep student-athletes fueled for success.
Dragon Fruit Superfood Smoothie
- Prep Time: 5 minutes
- Total Time: 5 minutes
- Servings: 16 oz
Ingredients
- 1 cup milk
- 1 (5.4-ounce) container Greek yogurt
- 1 cup frozen dragon fruit chunks
- 1⁄2 cup frozen bananas slices
- 1⁄2 cup frozen pitted dark cherries
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
Instructions
Combine milk, yogurt, dragon fruit and remaining ingredients in blender. Blend until smooth. Serve immediately.