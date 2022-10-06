(WGHP) — For many families, back to school also means back to sports.

Many student-athletes show up to practice dehydrated and undernourished, despite how important proper nutrition is.

Registered Dietitian Callie Yakubisin has tips to keep student-athletes fueled for success.

Dragon Fruit Superfood Smoothie

  • Prep Time: 5 minutes
  • Total Time: 5 minutes
  • Servings: 16 oz

Ingredients

  • 1 cup milk
  • 1 (5.4-ounce) container Greek yogurt
  • 1 cup frozen dragon fruit chunks
  • 12 cup frozen bananas slices
  • 12 cup frozen pitted dark cherries
  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup

Instructions

Combine milk, yogurt, dragon fruit and remaining ingredients in blender. Blend until smooth. Serve immediately.