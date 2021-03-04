Flavor-packed recipes from Dairy Alliance to get you back on that New Year’s resolution

It’s National Nutrition Month, and registered dietitians are inviting you to learn more about healthful eating for you and your family. Joining us today is Laura Buxenbaum, a registered dietitian with The Dairy Alliance who will tell us more about the theme this year, Personalize Your Plate.

One-Pot Creamy Orzo with Mushrooms

Make busy weeknights or entertaining easy with this creamy one-pot orzo dish. Use chopped swiss chard or fresh baby spinach, either work great. And for those who are lactose sensitive, try using whole lactose-free milk. Try topping with sauteed shrimp or grilled chicken for added protein.

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 25 minutes

Servings: 6

Ingredients

2 tablespoons butter

1⁄ 2 cup shallot, chopped

16 ounces sliced baby bella mushrooms, or other variety

3 cups milk

1 cup vegetable stock

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon sea salt

1⁄ 2 teaspoon pepper

16 ounces orzo

4 cups swiss chard, chopped

1 1⁄ 2 cups grated parmesan cheese, divided

Instructions

In large shallow straight-sided pan, such as cast iron 3.5 or 4-quart braiser, over medium heat melt butter and sauté shallots just until tender. Add mushrooms. Sauté just until tender. Add milk, vegetable stock, seasonings, orzo, and swiss chard ensuring pasta is completely covered by liquid. Bring to a low boil; and cook until the pasta is al dente and liquid has nearly evaporated, about 15 minutes, stirring frequently. Remove from heat and stir in 1 cup of parmesan cheese until well combined. Serve from cooking pan or divide evenly among serving bowls and garnish with remaining cheese.

Hawaiian Harvest Smoothie Bowl

Using kefir and Greek yogurt really packs this bowl full of high-quality protein. It’s perfectly balanced with a little tang and just a hint of sweetness. Top with your favorite granola, nuts and fresh fruit to make this filling smoothie bowl.

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 10 minutes

Servings: 12 ounces

Ingredients

1 cup plain unsweetened kefir

1⁄ 2 cup coconut flavored Greek yogurt

1 1⁄ 2 cups frozen tropical fruit blend

1⁄ 4 diced fresh mango

1⁄ 4 diced fresh pineapple

2 tablespoons chopped macadamia nuts

2 tablespoons tropical granola with dried fruit

2 tablespoons unsweetened shredded coconut

Instructions

Combine kefir, yogurt and frozen fruits in blender. Blend until smooth. Spoon into serving bowl and top with diced fresh fruit, dried coconut, granola and nuts. Serve immediately.

Notes

Can be made with plain Greek yogurt, frozen coconut and coconut extract. Follow instructions and use:

1 cup plain unsweetened kefir

1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt

1 1/2 cups frozen tropical fruit blend

1/4 frozen coconut pieces

1/2 teaspoon coconut extract

1/4 diced fresh mango

1/4 diced fresh pineapple

2 tablespoons chopped macadamia nuts

2 tablespoons tropical granola with dried fruit

2 tablespoons unsweetened shredded coconut