Don’t turn dinner into a battle: Tips on understanding your child’s picky eating

(WGHP) — Picky eaters can turn dinner into a real food fight.

Moms and dads can help to broaden their children’s horizon in simple ways and not turn dinner drama into World War III. Picky eating can be a normal part of growing up, but there are ways around it.

Counselor Valarie Jones says that toddlers can have “low-intake days” and not want to eat much, and that’s perfectly normal.

Kids start to develop preferences as toddlers, and they’ll gravitate towards crunchy snacks like cereal and goldfish.

Limit their between-meal snacking but prepare for a potential battle of attrition, because a lot of times kids will hold out on eating until they get what they want.

When it’s hard to get them to eat, that means it’s hard for them to get the nutrition their growing bodies need. There are things parents can do to mitigate that. It just takes some stealth.

Be Creative

Hide spinach water in juice, lemonade, ice cream

Hide pureed cauliflower in mashed potatoes or macaroni and cheese

Hide creamed corn into cornbread

Hide avocado in scrambled eggs.

Make Meals Fun

Trim the bread off sandwiches

Use cookie cutters to cut food into fun shapes

Use food coloring to make food their favorite color

Put colored sprinkles on oatmeal, pasta, chicken

While those ideas can help tempt your kiddos into trying some new stuff or guarantee they’re getting some vitamins, it doesn’t lessen how frustrating the frequent food battles can become. For parents, it’s important to maintain some perspective.

How to Cope

It can be frustrating, but develop and follow a routine for full meals and snacks and stick to it.

Don’t frustrate yourself. When a child gets hungry, they’ll eat.

Never force a child to eat food if they don’t want to.

Don’t punish a child for not eating. If they’re not hungry, they’re not hungry.

Causing your child to associate meal time with punishment or strife will create more tension and anxiety around food, which can make all your efforts for nothing, or negatively impact them later in life.