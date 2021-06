HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Today is National Camera Day, and on this edition of Mommy Matters, we have some advice for how to snap the best pictures of your kids!

Timing is everything! Focus on simple backgrounds and don’t obsess over staging. Candids are going to give you more of their personality in the shot. Even if it isn’t picture perfect…sometimes, that’s what you want.

Focus on capturing the moment and you’ll treasure every photo.