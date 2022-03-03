Celebrate National Nutrition Month with recipes from The Dairy Alliance

(WGHP) — March is National Nutrition Month!
Rima Kleiner with the Dairy Alliance stopped by FOX8 with a few healthy recipes to try.
Golden Milk
- 2 cups milk
- 1 tsp. dried turmeric
- ¼ tsp. dried ginger
- 1 Tbsp. honey
- Combine ingredients in pan, heat over medium heat until warmed
- Put lid on and let steep for 10 min.
Overnight Greek Grain Salad
- 1.5 cups medium grain bulgur wheat
- 1.5 cups chopped assorted bell pepper (red, yellow, orange)
- 1/3 cup finely chopped red onion
- 1 cup tomato juice
- 1 cup water
- 1/3 cup EVOO
- 1/3 cup freshly squeeze lemon juice
- 2 tsp dried oregano
- ½ tsp salt
- ¼ tsp freshly ground black pepper
- 1.5 cups chopped cucumber
- 6 oz. crumbled feta cheese
- ¼ cup pitted Kalamata olives, chopped
- ½ cup chopped fresh parsley
- Combine everything except feta cheese, Kalamata olives, parsley.
- Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight.
- Uncover bulgur mixture right before serving and mix in cucumber, feta cheese, olives and parsley.
- Serve with lemon slice. Makes 6 servings.