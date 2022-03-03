Celebrate National Nutrition Month with recipes from The Dairy Alliance

(WGHP) — March is National Nutrition Month!

Rima Kleiner with the Dairy Alliance stopped by FOX8 with a few healthy recipes to try.

Golden Milk

  • 2 cups milk
  • 1 tsp. dried turmeric
  • ¼ tsp. dried ginger
  • 1 Tbsp. honey
  1. Combine ingredients in pan, heat over medium heat until warmed
  2. Put lid on and let steep for 10 min.

Overnight Greek Grain Salad

  • 1.5 cups medium grain bulgur wheat
  • 1.5 cups chopped assorted bell pepper (red, yellow, orange)
  • 1/3 cup finely chopped red onion
  • 1 cup tomato juice
  • 1 cup water
  • 1/3 cup EVOO
  • 1/3 cup freshly squeeze lemon juice
  • 2 tsp dried oregano
  • ½ tsp salt
  • ¼ tsp freshly ground black pepper
  • 1.5 cups chopped cucumber
  • 6 oz. crumbled feta cheese
  • ¼ cup pitted Kalamata olives, chopped
  • ½ cup chopped fresh parsley
  1. Combine everything except feta cheese, Kalamata olives, parsley.
  2. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight.
  3. Uncover bulgur mixture right before serving and mix in cucumber, feta cheese, olives and parsley.
  4. Serve with lemon slice. Makes 6 servings.

