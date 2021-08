HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Before the stork arrives, every new mom has high hopes of documenting all the baby’s special moments and milestones.

Once baby gets there, reality kicks in, and the baby book gathers dust in the corner.

Newborns are a lot of time and energy. The traditional scrapbook-style baby book might not really mesh with baby’s schedule.

A digital baby book might be the solution new parents need.