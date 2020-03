Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Zion is our Pet of the Week.

You can call him Zion, but he also goes by "Big Fluffy Dog!"

This 5-year-old Rottie/Aussie mix is very well-trainer thanks to the Randolph County Animal Service's New Leash On Life program.

For more information, contact the Randolph County Animal Services

at (336) 683-8240.