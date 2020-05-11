Meet Tinkerbell, FOX8’s Pet of the Week

Tinkerbell is our Pet of the Week!

Tinkerbell doesn’t need an owner. She needs her own staff. This girl has the ultimate diva attitude.

She does what she wants when she wants, and most of the time, she just wants to do nothing at all.

Her previous owner was moving into an assisted living facility so she was surrendered to the shelter. She is accustomed to much finer living arrangements than what the shelter can provide for her.

If you think you can give Tinkerbell a home where she can be spoiled in the lap of luxury like she expects, please call the Davidson County Animal Shelter at (336) 357-0805 to schedule a time to meet her.

Her adoption fee is $55. She’s spayed, up to date on vaccines and microchipped.