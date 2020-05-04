Meet Taz, FOX8’s Pet of the Week

Taz is our Pet of the Week!

Taz is a BIG boy who is looking for a forever home with a lot of love to give. Despite his XL size, he’s a pretty mellow guy. He gets along well with other medium or large dogs, but no small dogs or cats for this boy. He loves cookies and hopes his forever home has lots of treats for him. He would do best with kids over 5. If you’re looking for a big boy to love on, check out Taz.

For more information, contact Project Racing Home at (336) 674-5774 and projectracinghome@gmail.com.