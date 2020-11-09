Meet Speedy, FOX8’s Pet of the Week

Speedy is our Pet of the Week!

He’s a 5-year-old Plott Hound mix. He is a very sweet boy but he has a lot of energy to burn. He would do well with an active family and a fenced-in yard. He does well with other dogs but we always recommend you bring your current dog for a meet and greet. He is heartworm positive but the Davidson County Animal Shelter has started his treatment.

If you would like to meet Speedy you can download the application on the DCAS website or Facebook page. For more information, call (336) 357-0805.

Latest headlines from FOX8