Meet Spartan, FOX8’s Pet of the Week

Spartan is our Pet of the Week!
Spartan is a 1-year-old, domestic short hair. Spartan is the ultimate lap kitty. If you want a snuggle buddy, Spartan is the one for you! He gets along well with dogs and other cats. He is neutered and is up to date on his vaccines, FIV and Felv negative. Part of his adoption fee has been sponsored and is now $45. If you are interested please fill out an application and the Randolph County Animal Shelter will contact you if you are approved! Due to COVID-19, the shelter will be available by appointment only!
Interested? Fill out the Randolph County Animal Shelter adoption application.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- States plead for more federal help as virus outbreak worsens
- Myrtle Beach man charged with kidnapping after police say he forced 3 people to undress at gunpoint
- Federal prison left inmates with virus in housing for a week
- Firefighters in Winston-Salem put out high-rise fire, 1 person displaced
- Dolly Parton’s $1 million donation helped fund Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine