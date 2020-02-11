Meet Scotty, FOX8’s Pet of the Week

Scotty is our Pet of the Week!

This 4-year-old Lab mix is laid back and calm. He walks well on a leash and doesn't mind other dogs.

For more information, contact the Davidson County Animal Shelter at (336) 357-0805.

