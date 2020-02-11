Meet Scotty, FOX8’s Pet of the Week Morning Show by: FOX8 Digital Desk Posted: Feb 11, 2020 / 08:50 AM EST / Updated: Feb 11, 2020 / 08:50 AM EST Please enable Javascript to watch this video Scotty is our Pet of the Week! This 4-year-old Lab mix is laid back and calm. He walks well on a leash and doesn't mind other dogs. For more information, contact the Davidson County Animal Shelter at (336) 357-0805. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction Must-See Stories Father of 4-year-old who died from flu responds to ‘anti-vaxxer’ criticism Video North Carolina A&T State University to become full member of Big South Conference Video Meet Scotty, FOX8’s Pet of the Week Video 2-year-old girl belts out ‘Let It Go’ as she plays in snow for the first time Video Family dog attacks, kills 5-year-old California boy Video Video, photos show flooding, damage across Piedmont Triad Video More Must-See Stories