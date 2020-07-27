Meet Salem, FOX8’s Pet of the Week

Salem is our Pet of the Week!

This little 15-week-old girl was found as a stray. The person who found her was not able to keep her but wanted to make sure she landed in a safe place to find a great home! She is shy but she is a little purr-pot. Salem may take some time to get comfortable but she is a little love. We think she would do best having another friendly cat to bond to! We are looking for an indoor ONLY home for this baby. She will be getting spayed on Aug. 6 and ready for adoption after that!

For information, contact Red Dog Farm at (336) 288-7006.