Ruth, Atwood and Toby are our Pets of the Week!

These three kittens are all siblings and 10 weeks old.

Feral Cat Assistance Program says Ruth is outgoing and playful, Atwood is very vocal and loves attention and Toby is curious and loves to play.

These three desperately need home.

For more information, contact Feral Cat Assistance Program by calling (336) 378-0878 or visit their website.